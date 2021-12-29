Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 million to $3.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $14.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 million to $16.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

