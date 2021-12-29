First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

