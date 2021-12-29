Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

