Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

