Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.