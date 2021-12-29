Euro Tech Stock to Split on Thursday, January 6th (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares are going to split on Thursday, January 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, January 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

