8i Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:LAXXU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 3rd

8i Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:LAXXU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 3rd. 8i Acquisition 2 had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During 8i Acquisition 2’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ LAXXU opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8i Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.