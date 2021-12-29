Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Hold

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.