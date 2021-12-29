First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Man Group plc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $18,802,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.