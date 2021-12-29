Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Monday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

