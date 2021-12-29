Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sonoco projects adjusted earnings per share between $3.49 and $3.55 for the ongoing year. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 3%. The Consumer Packaging segment is expected to continue benefiting from elevated at-home eating trends. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment will gain on strong demand. The company's focus on optimizing businesses, productivity improvement, standardization and cost control will drive the company's results in the near term. Meanwhile, inflated raw material, energy and freight cost will likely hurt the company's margins. The company anticipates supply chain headwinds to persist in the ongoing quarter and in the next year as well. Sonoco’s balance sheet strength and availability of substantial liquidity in the form of cash and revolving credit facilities will stoke growth.”

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 290.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,773 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

