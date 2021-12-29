Contrasting Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) & Its Rivals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: PVCT) is one of 911 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Provectus Biopharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$6.68 million -4.90 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.69 billion $121.15 million 0.41

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 5271 19456 41851 799 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.37%. Given Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -984.67% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals rivals beat Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

