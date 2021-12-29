Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Trend Micro alerts:

TMICY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.32. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.