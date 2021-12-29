UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $189.84 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 38.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.