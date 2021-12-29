Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.36 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $811.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.