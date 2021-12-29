Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

NYSE PDM opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

