CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Up 6%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 65,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 32,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.