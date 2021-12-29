Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

About Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

