McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Up 1.6%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 15,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

