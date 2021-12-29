iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Down 0%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.37. 95,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 66,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUSB. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000.

