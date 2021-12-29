Nuco.cloud Hits One Day Volume of $17,179.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $17,179.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.07889682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.82 or 1.00036529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,465,614 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

