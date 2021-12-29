Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.76

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $53.49 million and $2.53 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.55 or 0.07905085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.04 or 0.99849283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,096,217 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

