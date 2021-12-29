ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $7,920.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.55 or 0.07905085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.04 or 0.99849283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

