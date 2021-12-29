Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. 70,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 58,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNNGY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

