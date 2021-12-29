Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research firms recently commented on RROTF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

