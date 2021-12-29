Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

