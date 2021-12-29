OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Hits $919,242.56

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $919,242.56 and $77,651.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

