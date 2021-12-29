FairGame Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $16.06 million and $5.11 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

