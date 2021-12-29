Energi Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $56.83 million and $193,609.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00228718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00510336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00079447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,362,077 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.