Critical Comparison: Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IsoPlexis and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.81%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 184.02%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IsoPlexis and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $10.39 million 31.53 -$23.26 million N/A N/A Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

