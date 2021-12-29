Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.78). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 35,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $181.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.