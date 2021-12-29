CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 1.3%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 72,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a market cap of C$53.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

About CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

