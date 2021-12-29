Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY) were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.48 million during the quarter.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer s in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Selinsing Gold Mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects located in Pahang State, within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison Gold Project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia, as well as the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project located in Pahang state, Malaysia.

