Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Down 1.5%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.54.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

