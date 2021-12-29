German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

