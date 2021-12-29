Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSI. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

FSI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 41,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.