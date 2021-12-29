First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 10,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,828. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

