Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

