Rune 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,167.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $22,167.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.18 or 0.00348974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,479 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

