Dora Factory (DORA) Price Down 13% This Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $42.19 million and $25.21 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $11.73 or 0.00024488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,467 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

