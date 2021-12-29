SmartMesh (SMT) One Day Volume Hits $554,127.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $554,127.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007154 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.