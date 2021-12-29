CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $161.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $18,141.70 and approximately $161.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

