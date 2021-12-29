Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $55.52 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $55.52 or 0.00115893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $12.54 million and $27,528.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 225,852 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.