Hacken Token Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $63.30 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.23 or 0.07898729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,005.69 or 0.99963251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,795,442 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.