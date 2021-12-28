ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,934.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $9,934.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.59 or 1.00551248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $612.74 or 0.01277353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

