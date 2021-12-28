Tranchess Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $95.84 million and $37.39 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.59 or 1.00551248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $612.74 or 0.01277353 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,997,644 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

