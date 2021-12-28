BitTorrent Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $464.41 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00181180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009432 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002581 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

