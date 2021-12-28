Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 227,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.25. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,591,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.