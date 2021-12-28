Swop (SWOP) Market Cap Hits $11.11 Million

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00012681 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $10,276.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.07911177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,014.54 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,868,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,826,994 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWOPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.