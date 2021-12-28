VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,143.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 16% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $831,157.15 and $3,143.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.51 or 1.00340799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.95 or 0.01274285 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,572,430 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

